One person hurt, another arrested after assault at Lexington bar

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One man is in the hospital and another is in jail after an assault at Lexington bar Monday night.

Police say it happened just before 11:30 p.m. at Soundbar on South Limestone. They say a man assaulted another man with a dangerous object.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay. The suspect will face criminal charges.

Police are still trying to determine what led up to the assault.

