One person seriously injured after crash on I-64 west; interstate shut down

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police say one person is seriously injured after a crash Monday evening.

Police said a driver was traveling westbound on I-64 when they lost control of their vehicle and ended up off the road on the right hand side. Police did tell us there was another vehicle involved but nobody in that car was injured.

Traffic is being diverted to the northbound split on I-75.

Officials said they’re working diligently to get the interstate back open and the crash is still under investigation.

We’ll keep you updated.

-- The collision is on I-64W near the Scott Co line.

-- Traffic on I-75N is being diverted to continue on I-75N toward Georgetown.

-- The ramp from I-75S to I-64W is shutdown. Traffic must continue on I-75S toward Newtown Pike. https://t.co/OxVeB0fNjL — lexwrecks (@lexwrecks) January 25, 2022

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.