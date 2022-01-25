One person seriously injured after crash on I-64 west; interstate shut down
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 8:24 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police say one person is seriously injured after a crash Monday evening.
Police said a driver was traveling westbound on I-64 when they lost control of their vehicle and ended up off the road on the right hand side. Police did tell us there was another vehicle involved but nobody in that car was injured.
Traffic is being diverted to the northbound split on I-75.
Officials said they’re working diligently to get the interstate back open and the crash is still under investigation.
We’ll keep you updated.
