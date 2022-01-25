Advertisement

Report: Chris Mack’s future in question at Louisville

Mack’s coaches show Tuesday night has been cancelled.
Louisville head coach Chris Mack shouts instructions to his team during the second half of an...
Louisville head coach Chris Mack shouts instructions to his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Louisville, Ky., Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. NC State won 79-63. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)(Timothy D. Easley | AP)
By Alex Walker
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Louisville basketball has lost five of its last six games, and now head coach Chris Mack’s future has come into question.

Mack’s coaches show Tuesday night has been cancelled and Louisville has called a joint meeting for Wednesday at 4:00 for the Board of Trustees and Louisville Athletic Association. The meeting has been called to discuss pending litigation and personnel matters.

The Cardinals have lost four of their last five games by double figures, the first time that has happened since 1940.

