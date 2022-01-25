Scott County students learning virtually amid COVID-19 case surge

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Students in Scott County will stay out of the classroom, at least until Thursday.

Officials say COVID-19 infections are causing attendance levels to dive, and there aren’t enough staff members to keep classrooms open.

Scott County canceled classes last Friday and Monday. Tuesday, students are learning again, but, this time, virtually. That’s going to be the case Wednesday too.

Dr. Crystal Miller with the WEDCO Health District says, based on what she’s seeing, she’s not too surprised.”

“The past two days have been our highest reported yet, both from a case standpoint as well as hospitalization and death standpoint,” Dr. Miller said.

Tuesday in Scott County, the WEDCO Health District announced they’ve had 873 cases of COVID-19, 16 people are in the hospital right now with COVID.

Dr. Miller says it’s important to look at all the statistics especially those hospitalization numbers.

“You know, you’ll hear that argument that COVID-19 is just like the common cold or the flu and we just have to get on with life. Right, that’s why I focus on our hospital infrastructure and what’s going on there,” Dr. Miller said. “We know that we’re going to have disease spreading, right. Whether it be flu, strep, COVID, but, I can never remember a time when in my life when there was 16 people in the hospital with the very same disease.”

“People are sicker. We have staffing issues that we’ve never had before in our health care system, so it’s not just about capacity on the number of beds anymore in a hospital, more than it is, do you have the care you need for the staff,” Dr. Miller said.

Dr. Miller says the best thing you can do to keep yourself and others happy are the same four things medical experts have been preaching for years: social distance, wear a good mask, wash your hands and get vaccinated.

