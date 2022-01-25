Advertisement

Singer of hit song on Christian radio is from Lexington

Anne Wilson is a Kentucky native who’s now known all over the nation for her song that’s caught...
Anne Wilson is a Kentucky native who’s now known all over the nation for her song that’s caught on like wildfire.(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 2:19 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Chances are, if you’ve listened to Christian radio over the past few months, you’ve heard a song titled “My Jesus.”

What you may not know is the singer of that song is from Lexington. Anne Wilson is a Kentucky native who’s now known all over the nation for her song that’s caught on like wildfire.

“My Jesus” skyrocketed to number one on the Christian music billboard charts and remains heavily popular on the radio and downloads.

Wilson started her first headlining tour in Lexington before a sold-out crowd.

”It’s pretty surreal to be in a place to tell the world about Jesus. In the way, God has given me this platform,” Wilson said.

She recorded most of her first songs as just a teenager, “My Jesus” quickly becoming the most popular and the most personal, from the pages of her journal.

“I remember asking God, why is it I’ve only written ‘My Jesus,?’ He said ‘I am yours, you are mine, we have a personal relationship with each other,’” Wilson said.

That journaling, and the song, came after a tragic time when her brother died in a crash in downtown Lexington.

“I felt like I couldn’t take my next breath. I wanted to prove that God was going to get me through the tragedy and pull me through to the next side,” said Wilson.

“My Jesus” has become the song that’s personal for many of her fans, too. Some churches, and even Christian schools, have added it to their worship sets and playlists.

“I’ve always been in love with worship, so to have songs in schools and church, it’s a feeling of honor and gratitude in my heart that God would choose me to speak in that way,” said Wilson.

When she and her co-writers penned the song, she says they had no idea it would become what it has today.

“It just speaks to the fact that is, is God doing it and God making the song successful and there’s no other explanation than that,” said Wilson.

Wilson is currently on her own headlining tour but, later this year, she will join recording artist Matthew West and others on a nationwide tour.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Davis, Jr., 31.
17 lbs. of marijuana found during Kentucky traffic stop, state police say
A man is dead after a crash on I-64 in Lexington.
Man dies after crashing on I-64 in Lexington
Dr. Steven Stack and Governor Beshear gave an update on COVID-19.
Beshear gives COVID-19 update; taking precautions after son tests positive
Charles Gray, 39.
Ky. man accused of raping, holding woman against her will
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document

Latest News

As we get closer to Friday's snow showers, models are beginning to agree that accumulation is...
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Arctic cold before snowfall for Friday
Senator Mitch McConnell toured the Kentucky Emergency Operations Center at the Kentucky...
McConnell says he’s impressed how Ky. is handling aftermath of deadly tornadoes
While some schools called out Friday because of weather, the Scott County School District...
Scott County students learning virtually amid COVID-19 case surge
John Hawkins III, 36.
Ky. man accused of breaking into multiple homes, stealing women’s underwear