Singer of hit song on Christian radio is from Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Chances are, if you’ve listened to Christian radio over the past few months, you’ve heard a song titled “My Jesus.”

What you may not know is the singer of that song is from Lexington. Anne Wilson is a Kentucky native who’s now known all over the nation for her song that’s caught on like wildfire.

“My Jesus” skyrocketed to number one on the Christian music billboard charts and remains heavily popular on the radio and downloads.

Wilson started her first headlining tour in Lexington before a sold-out crowd.

”It’s pretty surreal to be in a place to tell the world about Jesus. In the way, God has given me this platform,” Wilson said.

She recorded most of her first songs as just a teenager, “My Jesus” quickly becoming the most popular and the most personal, from the pages of her journal.

“I remember asking God, why is it I’ve only written ‘My Jesus,?’ He said ‘I am yours, you are mine, we have a personal relationship with each other,’” Wilson said.

That journaling, and the song, came after a tragic time when her brother died in a crash in downtown Lexington.

“I felt like I couldn’t take my next breath. I wanted to prove that God was going to get me through the tragedy and pull me through to the next side,” said Wilson.

“My Jesus” has become the song that’s personal for many of her fans, too. Some churches, and even Christian schools, have added it to their worship sets and playlists.

“I’ve always been in love with worship, so to have songs in schools and church, it’s a feeling of honor and gratitude in my heart that God would choose me to speak in that way,” said Wilson.

When she and her co-writers penned the song, she says they had no idea it would become what it has today.

“It just speaks to the fact that is, is God doing it and God making the song successful and there’s no other explanation than that,” said Wilson.

Wilson is currently on her own headlining tour but, later this year, she will join recording artist Matthew West and others on a nationwide tour.

