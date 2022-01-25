Wan’Dale Robinson named Kentucky Sports Figure of the Year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson has been named the Lexington Herald-Leader 2021 Kentucky Sports Figure of the Year.

He was voted the winner by media members, current and retired, from across the Commonwealth.

A Kentucky football player or coach has won the award in four straight years. Josh Allen won in 2018, Lynn Bowden Jr. won in 2019 and offensive line coach John Schlarman won it in 2020.

Robinson caught a team-high 104 passes this season and had 1,334 receiving yards, setting UK single-season records. Although he has played only one season at UK, he ranks 17th in school history in receiving yardage.

He became the sixth player in SEC history to catch at least 100 passes in a season, including Mississippi State’s Makai Polk this season.

The complete Top 10 list for this year’s award:

1) Wan’Dale Robinson

2) Sydney McLaughlin

3) Mark Stoops

4) Madison Lilley

5) Lee Kiefer

6) Craig Skinner

7) Desmond Ridder

8) Jim Matney

9) Bailey Zappe

10) Adam Duvall

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.