Advertisement

Wan’Dale Robinson named Kentucky Sports Figure of the Year

A Kentucky football player or coach has won the award in four straight years.
Kentucky wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson celebrates his touchdown during the first half of an...
Kentucky wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson celebrates his touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against LSU in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)(Michael Clubb | AP)
By Alex Walker
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson has been named the Lexington Herald-Leader 2021 Kentucky Sports Figure of the Year.

He was voted the winner by media members, current and retired, from across the Commonwealth.

A Kentucky football player or coach has won the award in four straight years. Josh Allen won in 2018, Lynn Bowden Jr. won in 2019 and offensive line coach John Schlarman won it in 2020.

Robinson caught a team-high 104 passes this season and had 1,334 receiving yards, setting UK single-season records. Although he has played only one season at UK, he ranks 17th in school history in receiving yardage.

He became the sixth player in SEC history to catch at least 100 passes in a season, including Mississippi State’s Makai Polk this season.

The complete Top 10 list for this year’s award:

1) Wan’Dale Robinson

2) Sydney McLaughlin

3) Mark Stoops

4) Madison Lilley

5) Lee Kiefer

6) Craig Skinner

7) Desmond Ridder

8) Jim Matney

9) Bailey Zappe

10) Adam Duvall

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Davis, Jr., 31.
17 lbs. of marijuana found during Kentucky traffic stop, state police say
A man is dead after a crash on I-64 in Lexington.
Man dies after crashing on I-64 in Lexington
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
New version of omicron reported, dubbed ‘stealth omicron’
Dr. Steven Stack and Governor Beshear gave an update on COVID-19.
Beshear gives COVID-19 update; taking precautions after son tests positive
Man arrested after assault at Lexington bar.
One person hurt, another arrested after assault at Lexington bar

Latest News

Louisville head coach Chris Mack shouts instructions to his team during the second half of an...
Report: Chris Mack’s future in question at Louisville
Morehead State improves to 7-0 in league play.
Morehead State beats Tennessee State to stay perfect in OVC
Virginia guard Armaan Franklin (4) drives the ball downcourt after a steal as Louisville...
Louisville’s slide continues with loss at Virginia
Auburn guard Wendell Green Jr. (1) and Kentucky guard Kellan Grady (31) battle for a ball as it...
Auburn flies to No. 1 in AP Top 25 for first time in history