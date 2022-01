LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A has woman died from injuries in a crash in downtown Lexington Tuesday morning.

The crash happened just after 11:00 a.m. at the intersection of Rose Street and Maxwell.

Two cars were involved, and one hit a utility pole.

The coroner said 70-year-old Genevieve Amis died in the crash. She was a passenger in one of the vehicles.

