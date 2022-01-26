Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Late Week Light Snow

By Chris Bailey
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 2:24 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s another shot of arctic cold that’s taken control of our mid-week weather, but the focus is on another light snow maker rolling in here over the next few days. This will likely put down just enough snow to cause travel issues by Friday and Friday night.

Temps to start this Wednesday are in the 10-15 degree range for many with a wind chill a few degrees on either side of zero. Even with some sun today, temps struggle into the low and middle 20s.

Thursday starts in similar fashion as clouds roll in during the afternoon and evening. Those clouds are ahead of a system dropping in here from the northwest. This will bring light snow to much of the region starting Thursday night and lasting through Friday with snow showers coming in behind that Friday night and Saturday morning. This isn’t a big system, but these are usually good for an inch or so for parts of central and eastern Kentucky.

This same system will then merge with a system off the Mid-Atlantic and turn into a monster storm up the east coast.  That may shutdown several states.

Bitterly cold air comes in behind this and we may be back in the single digits for lows this weekend.

I have no changes to my thoughts on next week. Temps are set to spike for a few days and this will set up one major temp gradient across the country. That may be accompanied by a big system with arctic air coming back in.

