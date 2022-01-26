Advertisement

Dolly Parton, Duncan Hines create baking collection

By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 11:06 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Dolly Parton certainly isn’t slowing down; now she’s launching a line of cake mixes with Duncan Hines.

“I have always loved to cook, and I am so happy to share some of my southern favorites with you,” she says in a promotional video.

They’re called “Dolly’s Southern Favorites.”

The available flavors include coconut and banana flavored cake mixes with creamy or chocolate buttercream frosting.

Some of Dolly’s favorite recipes for the mixes come printed on the back of the box.

The collaboration comes days after Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams announced it is bringing back the country singer’s signature ice cream flavor, Strawberry Pretzel Pie.

Dolly is in the public eye these days in part because she’s got a new album and book to promote, both titled “Run, Rose, Run.” Like the cake mixes, they come out in March.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coroner said 70-year-old Genevieve Amis died in the crash.
Woman killed in Lexington crash
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
New version of omicron reported, dubbed ‘stealth omicron’
As we get closer to Friday's snow showers, models are beginning to agree that accumulation is...
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Arctic cold before snowfall for Friday
Man arrested after assault at Lexington bar.
One person hurt, another arrested after assault at Lexington bar
A man is dead after a crash on I-64 in Lexington.
Man dies after crashing on I-64 in Lexington

Latest News

Top health experts caution post-omicron life will see more variants without action
‘It’s going to happen again’ – Top health experts caution post-omicron life will see more variants without action
Top health experts caution post-omicron life will see more variants without action
Top health experts caution post-omicron life will see more variants without action
FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks to lawmakers during a House Committee on...
Fed to signal timing, speed of rate hikes to cool inflation
Richmond city employees will get a one-time $500 bonus if they get vaccinated.
Employees of Kentucky city will get $500 bonus if they get vaccinated
This photo provided by Western Tidewater Regional Jail shows Robert Keith Packer of Newport...
Capitol rioter who wore ‘Camp Auschwitz’ sweatshirt pleads guilty