Advertisement

Eastern Kentucky man arrested after sneaking into 16-year-old girl’s room

Adam Conley
Adam Conley(Big Sandy Regional Detention Center)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A man in Paintsville was arrested Wednesday after he snuck into a girl’s bedroom.

Adam Conley, 45, was arrested after police responded to a call about a man sneaking into the 16-year-old’s room.

The girl told police she thought the man was her dad when he laid down next to her. She said she quickly realized it was not her dad. She added Conley grabbed her thigh.

When police got to the house, they said Conley tried to run. When they eventually caught him, they found out there was an active arrest warrant for him.

The girl and the owner of the home said they had no idea who Conley was.

He was arrested and charged with burglary, menacing, fleeing police and resisting arrest.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coroner said 70-year-old Genevieve Amis died in the crash.
Woman killed in Lexington crash
As we get closer to Friday's snow showers, models are beginning to agree that accumulation is...
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Arctic cold before snowfall for Friday
A family was robbed at gunpoint in Washington County, according to the sheriff’s office. It...
Ky. family robbed at gunpoint after stopping on side of road due to car trouble
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
New version of omicron reported, dubbed ‘stealth omicron’
Man arrested after assault at Lexington bar.
One person hurt, another arrested after assault at Lexington bar

Latest News

Fleming Co. Schools struggling with shortage of school nurses
Wylie Caudill
On Uniquely Kentucky with Amber Philpott | Wylie Caudill, Artist
‘The story is wild:’ Ky. man losing thousands in suspected romance scam, state officials investigating
Dorkus the boxer has been missing in Frankfort since Tuesday after getting separated from her...
Frankfort police helping with search for veteran’s missing service dog
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Beshear reports over 32% positivity rate, 31 deaths