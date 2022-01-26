Advertisement

Employees of Kentucky city will get $500 bonus if they get vaccinated

By Chelsea Jones
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Richmond city employees will get a one-time $500 bonus if they get vaccinated.

City officials made the decision Tuesday night during a heated debate. Two commissioners voted in favor. Two opposed. Mayor Richard Blythe had to break the tie.

Mayor Blythe says he voted in favor of the $500 incentive because he believes if city employees get vaccinated, it will help the community as a whole.

Commissioners Krystin Arnold and Jim Newby voted against the measure. Arnold says she thinks getting vaccinated is a personal decision and a financial incentive would persuade people to get the shots.

Blythe says, initially, he was unsure about the idea, but after looking at high COVID-19 numbers, he thought encouraging employees to get vaccinated was the right move.

“I felt more comfortable by voting ‘yes’ last night than I have in the past many days simply because I said these folks by doing that are contributing to the well-being of the whole,” Mayor Blythe said.

To receive the $500, fully vaccinated employees must show their vaccination proof on or before February 28 for the first payout then June 3 for the last payout.

Tuesday night, city officials also voted to pay city employees who worked during the pandemic $1,000. City officials say the $1,000 payments and $500 incentives are being funded by American Rescue Plan funds.

