Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Watching the late-week snow chance

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’ll see frigid temperatures and even a quick mild-up before we get to that next snow chance.

Temperatures will run well below normal for daytime highs. Throw in some wind and much of your Wednesday will feel like the teens rather than the actual air temperatures. Either way, it is cold out there!

A brief break from the cold will happen on Thursday. It is during that time we see a system come cruising into our skies. Thursday features the before, which means highs will climb back to around normal. Most highs will hover around 40 degrees.

On the other side of that front, we find another blast of cold air and snow. This go-around doesn’t look as rough as some of the others have been. As of this posting, I think that we see some light accumulations of snow. The best chance will likely be in southeastern Kentucky. Generally, those areas will have the heavier totals, but when you are talking about a couple of inches being the heaviest part of this system, you aren’t getting very much!

We’ll have more details about it in the coming days.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.