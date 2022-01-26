Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Watching the late-week snow chance

Late-week snow chance
Late-week snow chance(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 5:15 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’ll see frigid temperatures and even a quick mild-up before we get to that next snow chance.

Temperatures will run well below normal for daytime highs. Throw in some wind and much of your Wednesday will feel like the teens rather than the actual air temperatures. Either way, it is cold out there!

A brief break from the cold will happen on Thursday. It is during that time we see a system come cruising into our skies. Thursday features the before, which means highs will climb back to around normal. Most highs will hover around 40 degrees.

On the other side of that front, we find another blast of cold air and snow. This go-around doesn’t look as rough as some of the others have been. As of this posting, I think that we see some light accumulations of snow. The best chance will likely be in southeastern Kentucky. Generally, those areas will have the heavier totals, but when you are talking about a couple of inches being the heaviest part of this system, you aren’t getting very much!

We’ll have more details about it in the coming days.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coroner said 70-year-old Genevieve Amis died in the crash.
Woman killed in Lexington crash
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
New version of omicron reported, dubbed ‘stealth omicron’
As we get closer to Friday's snow showers, models are beginning to agree that accumulation is...
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Arctic cold before snowfall for Friday
Man arrested after assault at Lexington bar.
One person hurt, another arrested after assault at Lexington bar
A man is dead after a crash on I-64 in Lexington.
Man dies after crashing on I-64 in Lexington

Latest News

As we get closer to Friday's snow showers, models are beginning to agree that accumulation is...
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Arctic cold before snowfall for Friday
Tracking the possibility of snow
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
A chance of snow will be back for the end of the week.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Watching the end of the week
Temperature swings continue throughout the week as more winter weather enter the forecast
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | More wintry changes ahead this week