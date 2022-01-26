Man pleads guilty in 2019 murder of his aunt

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man accused of killing his aunt in Whitley County has pleaded guilty.

According to Whitley Circuit Court, Michael Worley pleaded guilty to murder in the 2019 death of Wanda Richardson.

Police say in June 2019 they responded to a call about an aunt and nephew arguing on Better West Road, west of downtown Williamsburg. When officers arrived, they found Richardson dead in the yard.

Worley was arrested and charged with murder.

We’re told the recommended sentence for Worley is 25 years. His sentencing hearing is set for February 7.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.