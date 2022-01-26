Advertisement

Man pleads guilty in 2019 murder of his aunt

According to Whitley Circuit Court, Michael Worley pleaded guilty to murder in the 2019 death of Wanda Richardson.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 2:19 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man accused of killing his aunt in Whitley County has pleaded guilty.

According to Whitley Circuit Court, Michael Worley pleaded guilty to murder in the 2019 death of Wanda Richardson.

Police say in June 2019 they responded to a call about an aunt and nephew arguing on Better West Road, west of downtown Williamsburg. When officers arrived, they found Richardson dead in the yard.

Worley was arrested and charged with murder.

We’re told the recommended sentence for Worley is 25 years. His sentencing hearing is set for February 7.

