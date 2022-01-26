Advertisement

Sen. Mitch McConnell stops by FEMA site, discusses tornado relief efforts with officials

Sen. Mitch McConnell at FEMA Recovery Center in Bowling Green.
Sen. Mitch McConnell at FEMA Recovery Center in Bowling Green.(WBKO)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY) stopped by the FEMA Recovery Center in Bowling Green Wednesday to discuss tornado relief efforts with FEMA officials and other community leaders.

U.S. Congressman Brett Guthrie was also in attendance.

Both politicians also talked about issues that some constituents have been facing when trying to get federal help.

Meanwhile, McConnell complemented the efforts being done by the city and county and the distribution center itself which is located at the old Sears building where survivors can go to and pick up any items they may need.

“Nothing rallies Americans like a disaster. And the fact that this facility has got so much -- it’s like going to Walmart. There’s something here for every family that has been affected by the storms,” said McConnell.

McConnell was in eastern Kentucky Tuesday where he toured the Kentucky Emergency Operations Center at the Kentucky National Guard’s headquarters.

During Wednesday’s visit in Bowling Green, McConnell emphasized the importance of continuing to help the people of Bowling Green even long after the tornado.

“The challenge after the new wears off of the disaster, is to stay with it until you get back. With the housing issues that the judge was talking about -- this isn’t going to happen overnight. We need to stick with these people until they’re back in appropriate accommodations, help them get whatever reimbursement they’re entitled to. And beyond that, help them look for additional assistance,” said McConnell.

Judge Mike Buchanon addressed the media about the temporary housing issue following the tornado. He says FEMA will now help displaced tornado survivors and renters with rent assistance.

The problem is that Bowling Green doesn’t have many rental property options right now, but officials say they are still working on a solution for that.

