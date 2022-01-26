Advertisement

Top Ky. Democratic lawmaker withdraws from campaign

Rep. Joni Jenkins. (Kentucky General Assembly)
Rep. Joni Jenkins. (Kentucky General Assembly)(WKYT)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WKYT) - Kentucky House Minority Leader Joni Jenkins says she won’t run for reelection.

She’s pointing to her district’s new Republican-drawn boundaries as the reason. Jenkins is the top-ranking Democrat in the GOP-dominated chamber.

She said Wednesday she’ll maintain her seat and title as caucus leader through the end of the year. She withdrew from her reelection campaign a day after the filing deadline to run in this year’s primary.

Jenkins, who is white, says the redistricting map made her district a “majority-minority” district racially. She says she doesn’t want to be a barrier to a “person of color” joining the House.

The Kentucky Democratic Party released this statement about Jenkins:

“Joni Jenkins is a trailblazer who has made Kentucky a better commonwealth through her years of service that should be a model for other leaders. As the first woman to be elected the primary leader of either party’s legislative caucus, Leader Jenkins built an impeccable record serving the commonwealth, protecting our most vulnerable and improving the lives of Kentuckians from all corners of the state. While she is not running for another term, we know her work is far from over and she will continue to be a champion for all Kentuckians.”

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

The coroner said 70-year-old Genevieve Amis died in the crash.
Woman killed in Lexington crash
As we get closer to Friday's snow showers, models are beginning to agree that accumulation is...
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Arctic cold before snowfall for Friday
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
New version of omicron reported, dubbed ‘stealth omicron’
Man arrested after assault at Lexington bar.
One person hurt, another arrested after assault at Lexington bar
A family was robbed at gunpoint in Washington County, according to the sheriff’s office. It...
Ky. family robbed at gunpoint after stopping on side of road due to car trouble

Latest News

Many auto repair shops in the commonwealth have been busy after multiple winter storms. If the...
Ky. auto repair shops busy after multiple winter storms
According to Whitley Circuit Court, Michael Worley pleaded guilty to murder in the 2019 death...
Man pleads guilty in 2019 murder of his aunt
Richmond city employees will get a one-time $500 bonus if they get vaccinated.
Employees of Kentucky city will get $500 bonus if they get vaccinated
The All-A Classic tips off Wednesday in Richmond. The basketball tournament will feature 32...
A ‘more normal’ All-A Classic tips off Wednesday in Richmond