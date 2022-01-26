Advertisement

Whitley Co. implementing new bus plan to cover routes in the event of driver shortage

Whitley County Schools is putting a new bus plan into effect in the event of a driver shortage.
Whitley County Schools is putting a new bus plan into effect in the event of a driver shortage.(Gray)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 11:20 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A southern Kentucky school district is putting a new bus plan into effect in the event of a driver shortage.

Whitley County school officials say the plan is to pick up some kids late by having some drivers take double routes. Superintendent John Siler says the goal is to keep kids in school and avoid NTI.

The Whitley County schools chief wants to stress the plan has not had to be used yet, so far, they’ve covered all their bus routes, but with COVID-19 cases yet to peak, it’s possible they may have to use it.

It’s designed to address a situation where a bus driver could call in sick and they would have to scramble to find another driver. Eight drivers have agreed to take on additional routes and what this may mean for parents is that some students may arrive late to school.

“Parents in this community want their kids in school. And this was an alternative, out-of-the-box thinking, to get kids in school, even if we don’t have enough subs, to have a driver do their normal route, drop off the kids at school then head off to their next route,” said Siler.

The plan involves some drivers driving two routes in the morning and afternoon. Students that arrive late in the morning will still be served breakfast.

Siler is asking that parents double-check their contact information with the board office so that they can be notified promptly if their children will be picked up late.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coroner said 70-year-old Genevieve Amis died in the crash.
Woman killed in Lexington crash
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
New version of omicron reported, dubbed ‘stealth omicron’
As we get closer to Friday's snow showers, models are beginning to agree that accumulation is...
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Arctic cold before snowfall for Friday
Man arrested after assault at Lexington bar.
One person hurt, another arrested after assault at Lexington bar
A man is dead after a crash on I-64 in Lexington.
Man dies after crashing on I-64 in Lexington

Latest News

Richmond city employees will get a one-time $500 bonus if they get vaccinated.
Employees of Kentucky city will get $500 bonus if they get vaccinated
The All-A Classic tips off Wednesday in Richmond. The basketball tournament will feature 32...
A ‘more normal’ All-A Classic tips off Wednesday in Richmond
A family was robbed at gunpoint in Washington County, according to the sheriff’s office. It...
Ky. family robbed at gunpoint after stopping on side of road due to car trouble
Ashley Garland Galentines Charcuterie and Wine class
Ashley Garland Galentines Charcuterie and Wine class