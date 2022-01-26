Woodford County seeing decline in COVID-19 cases

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After weeks of record high cases of COVID-19, talks of a peak and potential sharp decrease in cases is very encouraging for local health departments.

“We will take any good sign that we possibly can,” said Cassie Prather, director of the Woodford County Health Department.

The health department said while all signs are pointing to a decline, Prather would like to see another week of data before the department can take a deep breath.

“Hopefully this week will be our peak,” Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said.

Stack says data suggests the rest of Kentucky may not be too far behind Woodford County’s decline.

“If that’s the case, then that’s really good news. we won’t know that we’re in the decline until we’re far enough into it to have clearly shown that the trajectory has changed and we’re going downward,” Dr. Stack said.

But for now in Woodford County, they’ll take the smallest of victories and the morale boost to keep going.

“Whether you’re in public health, healthcare, any sector, you’re looking for a glimmer of hope. And I’ll certainly take a week’s worth of a decline, even in one county, as a positive note as something we hopefully will continue to trend in that direction,” Prather said.

The number of Woodford County citizens who have been hospitalized with COVID are also down significantly. For the last month, the county has averaged 16 to 17 hospitalizations. That number is now down to three.

