Advertisement

Beshear reports over 12K new cases, positivity rate slightly down

Beshear reports over 12K new cases, positivity rate slightly down
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 12,756 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the state total to 1,125,181 cases. As of Thursday, 2,508 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 473 are in the ICU, and 259 are on ventilators.

The governor said the state is seeing a 31.60% positivity rate. Of Thursday’s new cases, 2,753 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 39 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Thursday. That brings the state total to 12,856.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family was robbed at gunpoint in Washington County, according to the sheriff’s office. It...
Ky. family robbed at gunpoint after stopping on side of road due to car trouble
Late-week snow chance
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Watching the late-week snow chance
‘The story is wild:’ Ky. man losing thousands in suspected romance scam, state officials investigating
The coroner said 70-year-old Genevieve Amis died in the crash.
Woman killed in Lexington crash
A light round of accumulation
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A light round of snow is on the way

Latest News

Deonte Carter, 24.
Man charged in connection with Lexington homicide
The Franklin County Humane Society has been raising money for a new facility, and Thursday...
Franklin Co. Humane Society raffling off rare bourbons to raise money for new facility
Health department workers are putting in long hours to both collect and count all the data.
WKYT Investigates: COVID trackers
One person killed in overnight Frankfort fire
One person killed in overnight Frankfort fire