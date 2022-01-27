Beshear reports over 12K new cases, positivity rate slightly down

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 12,756 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the state total to 1,125,181 cases. As of Thursday, 2,508 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 473 are in the ICU, and 259 are on ventilators.

The governor said the state is seeing a 31.60% positivity rate. Of Thursday’s new cases, 2,753 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 39 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Thursday. That brings the state total to 12,856.

