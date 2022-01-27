Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Light Snowfall Ahead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a light snow maker working toward the region and this may cause a few travel issues later tonight into Friday. That unleashes another arctic blast for the weekend as we then turn our attention toward a wild looking setup for next week.

Let’s get into the current setup and roll forward.

Clouds will increase today with a touch of some light snow and flurries trying to show up in the west and north. Areas of light snow then develop over the region tonight and continue into Friday as a system drops through from the northwest. A few flurries and snow showers would then be possible Friday night as a strong northwest flow delivers arctic air back into the state.

As far as snowfall goes, this is a light event, but the totals will increase across the southeast. A general coating to 2″ will be possible for many. This will cause slick roads to develop.

Temps behind this will absolutely tank Friday night into Saturday morning. Can some areas make a run at zero?

Wind chills go well below zero across the region and that’s in the danger category.

Temps climb early next week ahead of what looks like another harsh winter pattern settling in by late in the week. This climb is ahead of a slow-moving overrunning event that can produce heavy rain to winter weather very quickly. A 30 degree temp drop in a few hours looks to be waiting on us at some point.

