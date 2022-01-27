Franklin Co. Humane Society raffling off rare bourbons to raise money for new facility

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Franklin County Humane Society has been raising money for a new facility, and Thursday night they are holding another event to help them reach their goal.

At 8 p.m. on Facebook Live, the humane society will be raffling off different bourbon gifts. People can win 23 different flights of rare bourbon. From Pappy, Blanton’s, to the antique collection of Buffalo Trace, these items are one of a kind.

So far, the humane society has raised over $200,000 and is continuing to collect tickets until the drawing at 8 p.m.

The humane society is looking to start construction on the new location next week. They say this fundraiser will help their once dream of a new location after the flooding last year a reality.

“It’s going extremely well, aside from the raffle itself, which really, obviously, very helpful towards getting it built,” said Sam Marcus, president of the Franklin Co. Humane Society. “Construction is gonna start next week.”

There are tickets still available on the website and you can go to frankfortbourbonraffle.com to get a ticket before the drawing.

