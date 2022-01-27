Advertisement

Investigators looking for person of interest in connection with fire at Lexington ‘At Home’ store

By WKYT News Staff and Jim Stratman
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 9:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington fire investigators are looking for a person of interest in connection with a fire that broke out inside the ‘At Home’ store in Hamburg.

The fire happened back in December.

“The sprinkler system activated and was able to contain the fire to the area of origin, but the business did sustain heavy smoke, fire, and water damage,” said Major Jessica Bowan with the Lexington Fire Department.

No one was hurt.

It is being investigated as arson at the time.

Investigators are asking the public for help in identifying the person of interest in this photo:

“The person identified in this picture is someone who was at the store that evening and we feel might have information that might help answer some questions about the fire that night,” Bowman said.

Anyone with information related to the fire is asked to call the Lexington Fire/Arson Investigation Bureau at 859-231-5672, Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600, or email arsontips@lexingtonky.gov.

