Jackson Twombly named WKYT Athlete of the Week

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) - In Year three under Jaron Brown, there’s a buzz in Woodford County. His Yellow Jackets boys basketball team tops in the 8th Region at 20-2 and his kids are buying in.

“I think it’s starting to become that where we get hard-nosed kids playing hard and everyone just wanting to win,” said Brown.

Woodford County senior Jackson Twombly would agree.

“Coach JB pushes us a lot,” said Twombly. “It’s been really fun though, especially with the success we’ve been having.”

A balanced attack is a big reason why Woodford’s off to a scorching start. Five Jackets average Eight points or more, led by their leading scorer at 13 points per game Jackson Twombley.

“He can post, he can score on the outside and he plays hard,” said Brown. “He runs the floor real well.”

In his first season at Woodford County, after transferring from Frankfort, Twombley is elevating this program. In Friday’s win against Shelby County, the senior scored his 1,500th career point and put his entire skill set on display.

“I don’t know if you’ve heard the term unicorn. That’s what he is. He’s a unicorn,” said junior John McCrear. “He is a rare breed, you don’t usually get guys as athletic as he is and shoot the ball as well as he has. Dribble drive for his height you just don’t see that at all.”

Where there’s a unicorn, there’s a way, and Woodford County has as good a shot as anybody to make it to Rupp Arena.

“We are all unselfish, we want to see each other do good,” said Jackson. “We got great players around us and a coach that knows what he is doing. Everybody bought in for the main goal which is to make it to state.”

