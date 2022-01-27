Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A light round of snow is on the way

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The next round of wintry precipitation is set to move in on Friday. We’ll see a slight mild-up before the snow arrives.

By no means will today be considered a warm day. It will feel a whole lot better with highs reaching the normal territory. That means highs will be around 40 degrees. Clouds will begin to thicken up as the day continues. Those clouds are getting us ready for the next round of snow.

Light snow will be falling on Friday. This system should be able to put down a little accumulation. Expect snow totals to run from less than an inch around central Kentucky to maybe 2-3″ in eastern Kentucky. With totals like that in the mountains, it can cause some real issues and be a major nuisance. So be prepared to deal with a few typical issues.

A blast of Arctic air will invade behind the snow. You’ll see lows drop all the way down to the single digits with subzero wind chill readings by Saturday morning. It’s a quick trip through the bitterly cold temperatures. Things look a little better by Sunday.

The brand new work week has all kinds of potential. First, daytime highs will reach the mid and upper 40s. I’d go as far as 50ish for a couple of days. There’s another Arctic Front just waiting to plow through the region. It could end up putting us in a rough position for heavy rain and maybe even some ice. Still a lot of time between now and then!

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.