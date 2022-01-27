Advertisement

Levi Strauss to open distribution center in NKY, creating 300 jobs

Levi's factory coming to Kentucky
Levi's factory coming to Kentucky(AP)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 12:41 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WXIX) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced Levi Strauss & Co. will establish a new e-commerce distribution center in Erlanger, creating approximately 300 jobs with a $48 million-plus investment.

“Kentucky’s ideal geographic location continues to be a major advantage as our state’s logistics sector shows consistent growth,” Gov. Beshear said in a news relase. “This commitment by Levi Strauss & Co. is the latest evidence that Kentucky is the perfect location for companies looking to get their products to customers as quickly as possible. I want to thank the company’s leadership for its continued support of our workforce and look forward to seeing this new facility operational next year.”

Beshear said Levi Strauss & Co. leaders plan to lease and upgrade an existing 575,700-square-foot facility at 660 Erlanger Road.

The 300 new full-time positions will have an average hourly compensation of $27.13, including benefits.

Work on the project is expected to begin in February and be completed for operations in early 2023, according to Beshear.

