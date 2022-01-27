Advertisement

Man accused of stabbing K-9 now charged with killing father

Ryan Mitchell Smith has been charged with murder in the death of his father.
Ryan Mitchell Smith has been charged with murder in the death of his father.(Source: Houston Police Dept via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston man accused of stabbing a police dog has now been charged with murder in the death of his father, whose body was found hidden in his home’s garage.

Court records show Ryan Mitchell Smith remained jailed Thursday after prosecutors accused him of killing his father, Cameron Smith, by using a 15-pound dumbbell to hit him three times in the head.

Cameron Smith’s death came after Ryan Smith was released from jail following his arrest Saturday on charges related to trying to steal a car and attacking the police dog.

Smith’s attorney has said his client has a history of mental illness.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family was robbed at gunpoint in Washington County, according to the sheriff’s office. It...
Ky. family robbed at gunpoint after stopping on side of road due to car trouble
Late-week snow chance
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Watching the late-week snow chance
‘The story is wild:’ Ky. man losing thousands in suspected romance scam, state officials investigating
The coroner said 70-year-old Genevieve Amis died in the crash.
Woman killed in Lexington crash
A light round of accumulation
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A light round of snow is on the way

Latest News

This photo provided by the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance shows a burrowing owl in a habitat...
Fake poop helps evicted owls settle into new neighborhood
Oscar Rosales, 51, was taken into custody at a hotel in Mexico along the U.S. border,...
No bond for man charged in Houston-area deputy’s death
Deonte Carter, 24.
Man charged in connection with Lexington homicide
3G is phasing out, rendering older cell phones obsolete
3G to 5G will leave millions of devices obsolete
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Beshear reports over 12K new cases, positivity rate slightly down