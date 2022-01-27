Advertisement

Man charged in connection with Lexington homicide

Deonte Carter, 24.
Deonte Carter, 24.(Lexington Police Dept.)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man has been charged in connection with a deadly Lexington shooting.

The shooting happened around 9:09 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 7. Officers arrived at the 1700 block of Cantrill Drive, where they found a 27-year-old man unresponsive suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was later identified as Kobby Martin.

Police said 24-year-old Deonte Carter has been arrested and charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

