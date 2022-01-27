One person killed in overnight Frankfort fire

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Investigators are working to find out what caused a deadly fire in Frankfort overnight.

It happened early Thursday morning at a home on Bradley Street.

Fire officials say when they got on the scene the home was already engulfed in flames. We’re told crews had to use a “defensive attack” to keep the fire from spreading to other homes.

They say fire actually melted siding on neighboring homes.

Once the fire was under control, firefighters found the remains of one person inside the home. Fire officials say they believe the victim was the only person who lived in the home.

The name of the victim has not been released.

We’ll keep you updated.

