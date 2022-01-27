Scott Co. native ties for 12th at Korn Ferry event

GREAT ABACO, The Bahamas (WKYT) - Georgetown’s Ashton Van Horne fired a final round 67 on Wednesday to vault up the leaderboard to finish tied for 12th at the Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at the Abaco Club on Winding Bay.

Van Horne, who played collegiately at Belmont, carded an 8-under 56 through his first 16 holes on the final day, before finishing bogey - double bogey on the final two holes. His 67 was the second-best round of the day.

Van Horne was one of five golfers with Kentucky ties in the event. Lexington’s Josh Teater shot an even par 72 Wednesday to tie for 36th place.

Benton’s Patrick Newcomb, Owensboro native John Augenstein and former UK golfer Chase Parker also competed in the Great Abaco.

