Small businesses in Richmond get major boost from All-A Classic

The All-A Classic in Richmond is on day two of the five-day basketball tournament.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - The All-A Classic in Richmond is on day two of the five-day basketball tournament. As fans from across the commonwealth stay in Madison County for the event, small businesses are reaping the benefit.

“For us, we get about a 10-20% increase whenever the All-A is in town,” said Adam Griggs, manager of Soft Shoe in Richmond. “We really do look out for one another and try to plug other businesses anytime we get.”

Purdy’s Coffee Co., a coffee shop in Richmond, was shut down for two years because of COVID-19, but basketball has the small business on the rebound.

“We always had a 10-15% increase that we saw from the All-A Classic being in town,” said Kristin Purdy, with Purdy’s.

Lori Murphy-Tatum, the executive director of Richmond Tourism, says hoops fans bring in $1 million to the city.

“Anytime you have visitors spending that money turns around seven times so being able to have all these folks in town, it’s new business for you,” Murphy-Tatum said.

Murphy-Tatum said all of the hotels in Richmond and Berea are booked. She said overall, business in the area increases 25-30% when the tournament is in town. It’s a 75% increase from last year, as the event was shortened due to bad weather.

The All-A Classic runs through Sunday.

