Trailers heading to western Ky. to serve as temporary housing for tornado victims

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Brand new trailers will serve as the most stable housing some tornado survivors will have called home in more than a month.

“In the dawn of Dec. 11, we saw that unforgiving mother nature. But now we see the inspiration of renewal,” Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray said.

There will be 200 of the trailers.

“The first folks that we are going to be able to move into these travel trailers are families with small children,” Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman said.

Small children whose families have been driving more than an hour back and forth to school.

“It’s not like other disasters where you can place people in other homes or apartments in other communities. This is that middle step,” Governor Andy Beshear said.

The 200 trailers are being paid for by House Bill 5—a bill that passed unanimously by the House and Senate.

“Behind us you can see the work of the General Assembly, the cooperation between these branches of government,” Gov. Beshear said.

Each trailer is 27 to 36 feet long and includes a microwave, sinks, beds, oven, a fridge and more.

The transportation cabinet is responsible for hooking up utilities and monitoring the campers during weather events.

“There is no other reasonable cost-effective solution,” Gov. Beshear said.

The governor said this is a temporary fix to a long rebuilding process.

“Space that’ll feel like it’s theirs during these months until they can move back in a rebuilt home, and they can provide a safe space until then,” Gov. Beshear said.

All 200 trailers were purchased from vendors in Kentucky. Officials said the median cost for a camper is $38,000.

