Two drivers taken to hospital after Lexington crash

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 10:46 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are hurt, at least one of them seriously, after a crash in Lexington Thursday morning.

Police say the crash happened around 7:45 a.m. at Versailles Road and New Circle.

We’re told a car tried to make an abrupt left turn onto the ramp for the outer loop of New Circle in front of another car and the cars collided.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are not known, but police say at least one of them has serious injuries.

Versailles Road was shut down for several hours.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

