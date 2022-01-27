On Uniquely Kentucky Kentucky with Amber Philpott | Wylie Caudill, central Kentucky Artist

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Welcome back to Uniquely Kentucky, a podcast hosted by WKYT evening news anchor Amber Philpott. Uniquely Kentucky is dedicated to conversations with people in Kentucky or who have ties to the state who are interesting, inspire us and sometimes just simply fascinate us. In this first episode Amber talks with central Kentucky mural artist Wylie Caudill. Mural art has become popular in communities across Kentucky and Caudill is making his mark with his creations that are eye catching and colorful. Some of his pieces can be seen in his hometown of Cynthiana, Ky. as well as in Lexington. In this episode Caudill talks about how he got his start, what motivates and inspires him and the advice he has for others wanting to display their art to the world.

