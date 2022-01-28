Ally Blake’s Forecast | Light snow and tumbling temps

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Friday morning y’all! It is a First Alert Weather Day and light snow is falling across the region and temps are near freezing.

Snow is likely to fall throughout the day. A general 1-3″ is expected throughout the day. Winds could be gusty at times reducing visibility the roads could also be messy and slick in some spots. Eventually, a cold front moves on through and dramatically drop temps to the teens. A winter weather advisory is in effect for central and eastern ky. Furthermore, waking up Saturday morning temps will be in the single digits with wind chills below zero. Flurries could be possible early on before completely clearing out, but it will be a bitter cold all day Saturday. Sunday into Tuesday we dry out with partly cloudy skies. Temps will go to above normal levels too. Our next system looks to be rain to snowmaker. We’ll continue to watch this into next week.

I hope you all have a great day!

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.