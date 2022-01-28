Advertisement

Cats get commitment from 4-star wide receiver

Nashville native Shamar Porter announced on Friday
Nashville Ensworth receiver Shamar Porter has committed to play at UK.
Nashville Ensworth receiver Shamar Porter has committed to play at UK.(Twitter)
By Steve Moss
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 2:07 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Nashville 4-star wideout Shamar Porter (class of 2023) announced on Friday his commitment to Mark Stoops and the football Wildcats.

Porter (6-3, 192-pounds) had offers from Georgia, Penn State, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Mississippi State and others.

The junior played at Ensworth High School where he caught 29 passes for 446 yards and six touchdowns in six games last season. Porter doubles as a sprinter on the track team, where he ran a 10.91 100 and a 22.90 200 meter dash.

The Cats now have three commits for the Class of 2023 -- Porter, Franklin Co. running back Kaden Moore and Douglass safety Ty Bryant.

