Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Snow Squalls Move Through

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Today is going to be an interesting day with two rounds of snow impacting the state. The second round is getting more of my attention as it may contain some absolutely blinding snow squalls this afternoon and evening.

This next system is a potent disturbance dropping in from northwest to southeast. This will cause widespread snow showers to increase for much of the area, but some intense bands of snow squalls will also likely show up. This can put down a quick inch or two in some areas, especially from the Lexington Metro and southwest.

These snow squalls are likely to cause some big travel issues for a time, so please keep that in mind if you’re travelling in the highlighted region.

Again, the above map is strictly for the snow squall potential. Snow showers will be fairly common in most of central and eastern Kentucky through early Friday evening.

Behind all this comes arctic air and the potential for single digit lows again by Saturday morning. Wind chills will go below zero at times across central and eastern Kentucky.

A big storm system them brings rain to snow by the middle of the week as temps crash very quickly.

