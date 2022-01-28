Advertisement

FCPS officials say students using school district mental health resources more

By Chad Hedrick
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 10:50 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s been a challenging last few school years for students.

“The uncertainty I think is really an ordeal for our students,” said Shericka Smith with FCPS Mental Health Services.

Surges of COVID cases, sometimes isolated from friends, and the wait for normalcy seemingly get pushed further and further.

“It’s like we get a little bit of hope and then COVID kind of knocks us back down again. Just thinking about that unsteadiness that our kids go through I think is really affecting them in a lot of areas,” Smith said.

Smith works in the mental health services department for the school district. In August, she told WKYT the district was working to hire more mental health professionals and have enough to equal one professional to every 250 students. Since 2018, they’ve hired 74, increasing to 219 students for every one professional.

“If the demand is there, and the number of support staff can’t meet that demand, then there is an issue. I do feel like because we have the means to meet the demand, more kids and more parents are reaching out for help,” Smith said.

A spokesperson for the district said Fayette County Schools is beyond the national standard of 350 students to 1 professional. There’s also ongoing social and emotional curriculum.

“They teach kids how to notice the signs and symptoms in themselves. If I’m having a bad day, or if I’m feeling some way about a situation, the curriculum teaches the kids how to be aware of that and what to do,” Smith said. “But it also teaches them to look for signs and symptoms in their peers.”

Back in August, the district said they were working on a universal questionnaire for students to better identify who may be struggling with things like anxiety and depression. That hasn’t been implemented yet, but should be in the fall.

