‘It is degrading:’ Ky. man sentenced 43 years in federal prison for kidnapping

LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Corbin man was sentenced to 43 years in federal prison for kidnapping.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says according to evidence presented at the sentencing hearing, 38-year-old Douglas M. Edmonson and his three co-defendants lured a victim to a location in Tennessee, using an unrelated party’s Facebook account.

A release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Edmonson and his co-defendants then forced the victim into a vehicle and transported her to Corbin. Edmonson used a .38 revolver and a homemade pipe bomb to coax the victim’s compliance. The victim was bound, blindfolded, and repeatedly assaulted during the 2-day kidnapping.

In describing the offense conduct, the Court stated, “[i]f hell is a place, it is almost on the edge of hell. Seeing how people can behave toward each other and treat each other. It is degrading. It is exploitive. It is sub-human to treat a person this way and to put a person in such fear for her life and to strip her, literally and figuratively, of human dignity so astonishingly.”

The court found that Edmonson occupied a leadership role, employed a dangerous weapon, and demanded a ransom.

The court also ruled that Edmonson sexually exploited and inflicted serious bodily injury upon the victim.

On August 11, 2018, ATF agents were called to the kidnapping scene and assisted in locating and detonating several homemade destructive devices. The evidence revealed that the kidnapping was fueled by a perceived meth debt and underlying drug trafficking on the part of Edmonson.

Edmonson pleaded guilty in September 2021.

Edmonson’s co-defendant, Bryanna Soper, 27, of Corbin, Ky., was sentenced to 396 months and five years of supervised release. Dallas Chain Perkins, 23, of Jellico, Tenn., and Erik Peace, 34, of Corbin, Ky., are scheduled to be sentenced in February 2022.

“The victim in the case was lured, restrained, held for drugs or ransom, threatened with firearms and homemade explosives, brutally beaten, burned, and repeatedly assaulted,” said Carlton S. Shier, IV, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky. “As the Court commented, this uninhibited violence caused unspeakable suffering; so now, the defendant will face the significant consequences of his despicable and brutal conduct. His appalling crimes more than justify the sentence imposed and serve to strengthen our commitment to combatting the drug trafficking violence in our communities.”

Under federal law, Edmonson and Soper must serve 85% of their prison sentence. Upon their release from prison, Edmonson will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for 5 years.

