Keeneland’s Blue Grass Stakes returns to Grade 1 status

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Keeneland announced on Friday that it’s Kentucky Derby prep race, the Blue Grass Stakes, has been upgraded to a Grade 1 race.

It was downgraded in 2017 by the American Graded Stakes Committee of the Thoroughbred Owners and Breeders Association.

The Blue Grass Stakes is an important Kentucky Derby prep race, worth 100 points to the winning 3-year-old colt trying to make the Derby field.

“We are thrilled that the Toyota Blue Grass has been restored to Grade 1 status,” Keeneland Vice President of Racing Gatewood Bell said. “This is a goal we’ve worked toward for several years.”

