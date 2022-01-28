Kentucky community mourning death of police officer
LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - A southern Kentucky community is mourning the death of a police officer.
Travis Hurley became sick with COVID-19 and passed away at a Lexington hospital.
Hurley worked for the London Police Department for more than two decades. He retired as a lieutenant in 2021 but came back to work as a school resource officer. Hurley was also involved in the East Bernstadt Rescue Squad.
Throughout his 21 years of service, people say he had an incredible impact on many. A family man who put them first, but did so much for people out in the community as well.
They say he was larger than life, had infectious laughter and was a joy to be around.
“Travis was very easy to be friends with. He had a big heart. A big man. You could not find a more sincere fun individual,” said Det. Stacy Anderkin.
We are told that Hurley’s wife also had COVID-19, but that she has since recovered.
Funeral arrangements for Hurley are pending.
Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.