Kentucky community mourning death of police officer

London Police officer passes away from COVID
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - A southern Kentucky community is mourning the death of a police officer.

Travis Hurley became sick with COVID-19 and passed away at a Lexington hospital.

Hurley worked for the London Police Department for more than two decades. He retired as a lieutenant in 2021 but came back to work as a school resource officer. Hurley was also involved in the East Bernstadt Rescue Squad.

Throughout his 21 years of service, people say he had an incredible impact on many. A family man who put them first, but did so much for people out in the community as well.

They say he was larger than life, had infectious laughter and was a joy to be around.

“Travis was very easy to be friends with. He had a big heart. A big man. You could not find a more sincere fun individual,” said Det. Stacy Anderkin.

We are told that Hurley’s wife also had COVID-19, but that she has since recovered.

Funeral arrangements for Hurley are pending.

