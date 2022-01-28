Kentucky Newsmakers 1/30: Lexington mayoral candidate Adrian Wallace

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Lexington mayoral candidate Adrian Wallace.

As we get into what may be an exciting political year in Kentucky, we’re meeting some of the candidates out there looking for votes.

Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton is facing three challengers for the city’s top job. Councilman David Kloiber was with us last week, William Weyman failed to make it out of the 2018 primary and Adrian Wallace, who joins us.

Wallace has an interesting background that includes military service, running a community foundation and heading up the Lexington chapter of the NAACP.

He made a strong run for council at large in 2018 and is also the only candidate for mayor who was previously a candidate for national office.

Wallace was a candidate for vice president of the United States in 2020, so we have an interesting conversation ahead with him.

