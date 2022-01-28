Advertisement

Kentucky Newsmakers 1/30: Lexington mayoral candidate Adrian Wallace

Kentucky Newsmakers
Kentucky Newsmakers
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Lexington mayoral candidate Adrian Wallace.

As we get into what may be an exciting political year in Kentucky, we’re meeting some of the candidates out there looking for votes.

Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton is facing three challengers for the city’s top job. Councilman David Kloiber was with us last week, William Weyman failed to make it out of the 2018 primary and Adrian Wallace, who joins us.

Wallace has an interesting background that includes military service, running a community foundation and heading up the Lexington chapter of the NAACP.

He made a strong run for council at large in 2018 and is also the only candidate for mayor who was previously a candidate for national office.

Wallace was a candidate for vice president of the United States in 2020, so we have an interesting conversation ahead with him.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

snow
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Light Snowfall Ahead
A Tennessee family was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday. The family of three, including an...
Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle
A light round of accumulation
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A light round of snow is on the way
Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16
‘The story is wild:’ Ky. man losing thousands in suspected romance scam, state officials investigating

Latest News

Kentucky Theatre could be reopening soon
Kentucky Theatre reopens Friday night
Since July 1, 2021, the health department has reported 170 COVID-19 deaths in Lexington, with...
Lexington passes grim COVID-19 milestone
Travis Hurley.
Kentucky community mourning death of police officer
Rylee Stafford Ruth Hunt Candy Valentine's Day
Rylee Stafford Ruth Hunt Candy Valentine's Day