Kentucky State’s Jackson steps down as football coach

Finishes with 14-7 record in Frankfort
Kentucky State football coach Charlies Jackson is leaving for a position at the Air Force...
Kentucky State football coach Charlies Jackson is leaving for a position at the Air Force Academy.(Kentucky State)
By Steve Moss
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 8:02 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State football coach Charlie Jackson is stepping down after taking an assistant coach position at Air Force.

Jackson played football and ran track at Air Force.

The Georgia native took over at KSU in January of 2019 and led the Thorobreds to a 14-7 record.

Prior to arriving in Frankfort, Jackson was an assistant coach with the Atlanta Falcons.

