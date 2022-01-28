Kentucky State’s Jackson steps down as football coach

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State football coach Charlie Jackson is stepping down after taking an assistant coach position at Air Force.

Jackson played football and ran track at Air Force.

The Georgia native took over at KSU in January of 2019 and led the Thorobreds to a 14-7 record.

Prior to arriving in Frankfort, Jackson was an assistant coach with the Atlanta Falcons.

