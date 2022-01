LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After being closed for a year and a half, the Kentucky Theatre is reopening Friday.

The theater will show classic films until new equipment can arrive to play first-run features.

Friday night, the theatre is showing ‘Paper Moon.’ The show begins at 7:15 p.m.

