KSP trooper shot in Cynthiana

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky State Police trooper was shot Friday afternoon in Cynthiana.

It happened around 4 p.m. in the Delta Court area.

We don’t know the extent of the trooper’s injuries, but KSP officials tell us the trooper was responsive when he was taken to the hospital. It has been reported he was taken to UK Hospital in Lexington.

We’re told the suspect is not yet in custody.

No other details are available right now, but this is a developing story and we’ll keep you updated.

