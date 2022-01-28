Advertisement

Large police presence on Old Higbee Mill Rd. in Lexington

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 10:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police officers are at a scene on Old Higbee Mill Road Thursday night.

It’s in between Clays Mill and Harrodsburg Road on Man O’ War.

Our crew saw a car that looked like it had been shot over in that area. Police did tell us they found shell casings there.

Police said they have no victims.

The investigation is ongoing and we’ll keep you updated.

