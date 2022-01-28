Lexington officials urging concert-goers to use extra caution in snowy weather

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington crews are working to clear roads ahead of a big night downtown.

Two big events include a concert at Central Bank Center and a performance at the Lexington Opera House. Management officials say 14,000 people could be heading downtown.

To keep everyone safe the Central Bank Center sent out crews earlier Friday to combat the snow.

“We didn’t do anything that we normally don’t do on a snow day because we got a snow plan,” said Carl Hall, the vice president of operations at Central Bank Center. “We had a crew this morning starting as early as 6 a.m. clearing sidewalks, salting sidewalks. We did not plow the parking lots because it wasn’t that deep but all parking lots have been salted.”

Lexington police said between 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. they responded to nine crashes, two traffic hazards and six calls for driver assists.

City officials are urging people to slow down if they head downtown for events.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.