Lexington passes grim COVID-19 milestone

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington passed a grim COVID-19 milestone Friday.

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported four more deaths of Fayette County residents due to COVID-19, bringing the total number of virus-related deaths in the city to 502 since the start of the pandemic.

“The community’s loss of over 500 of our family members, friends, neighbors, co-workers, and loved ones is heartbreaking,” Mayor Linda Gorton said. “Our community COVID-19 memorial at the Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center has so many more candles than we ever would have imagined. We mourn the loss of these individuals, and remain steadfast in following public health guidelines by focusing on vaccines and boosters, wearing protective face coverings, and maintaining social distance in public.”

There have been 78,861 reported cases of COVID-19 in Lexington since March 2020.

Since July 1, 2021, the health department has reported 170 COVID-19 deaths in Lexington, with 71% of those deaths being among unvaccinated individuals. This includes 42 people younger than age 60, with 95% of them unvaccinated.

The CDC recommends everyone wear N95/KN95 rated masks and follow quarantine guidelines if exposed to the virus.

