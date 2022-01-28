Lexington police issue Golden Alert for missing woman

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing woman.

Police say 31-year-old Alyssia Mills was last seen leaving the 1200 block of Village Drive on Wednesday, Jan. 12. They said she was possibly heading to Jackson County.

Police say Mills is Bipolar and has a traumatic brain injury.

She was last seen wearing black sweatpants, black shoes, and a pink hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with knowledge of Mills’ whereabouts is asked to call 911.

