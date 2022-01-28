Advertisement

Lexington police issue Golden Alert for missing woman

Police say 31-year-old Alyssia Mills was last seen leaving the 1200 block of Village Drive on...
Police say 31-year-old Alyssia Mills was last seen leaving the 1200 block of Village Drive on Wednesday, Jan. 12.(Lexington Police Department)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 9:48 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing woman.

Police say 31-year-old Alyssia Mills was last seen leaving the 1200 block of Village Drive on Wednesday, Jan. 12. They said she was possibly heading to Jackson County.

Police say Mills is Bipolar and has a traumatic brain injury.

She was last seen wearing black sweatpants, black shoes, and a pink hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with knowledge of Mills’ whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family was robbed at gunpoint in Washington County, according to the sheriff’s office. It...
Ky. family robbed at gunpoint after stopping on side of road due to car trouble
Late-week snow chance
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Watching the late-week snow chance
‘The story is wild:’ Ky. man losing thousands in suspected romance scam, state officials investigating
The coroner said 70-year-old Genevieve Amis died in the crash.
Woman killed in Lexington crash
A light round of accumulation
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A light round of snow is on the way

Latest News

Police said it happened around 7:15 p.m. in Valley Park on Cambridge Drive.
One person injured in Lexington shooting
Brand new trailers will serve as the most stable housing some tornado survivors will have...
Trailers heading to western Ky. to serve as temporary housing for tornado victims
Small businesses are reaping the benefit as fans from across the commonwealth flock to Madison...
Small businesses in Richmond get major boost from All-A Classic
Deonte Carter, 24.
Man charged in connection with Lexington homicide