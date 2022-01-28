Mason-Dixon poll: Most Kentuckians approve of Gov. Andy Beshear’s performance

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - A new Mason-Dixon Poll released Friday shows that a majority of Kentuckians approve of the job Governor Andy Beshear is doing.

The poll found that 60% of those polled approved of the job Gov. Beshear is doing, while 32% disapproved and 8% were not sure. This represents a five-point increase in favorability statewide for the governor since the February 2021 poll.

54% of those polled in Eastern Kentucky approved of the Governor’s job, with 39% disapproving and 7% unsure.

The poll also found that Sen. Rand Paul has a comfortable lead in his quest for a third term in Washington.

Sen. Paul led his most visible Democratic challenger, former State Rep. Charles Booker, 55%-39% statewide, with 6% undecided.

In Eastern Kentucky, Sen. Paul’s support jumps to 63% of those polled, with Booker gaining 32% support, with 5% undecided.

625 registered voters were polled by telephone between January 19 and 22, with those interviewed randomly selected from a phone-matched list containing both landline and mobile phones.

The poll’s margin of error is ±4%.

