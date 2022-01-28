Advertisement

One person injured in Lexington shooting

Police said it happened around 7:15 p.m. in Valley Park on Cambridge Drive.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 8:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating after a person was shot in Lexington Thursday night.

Police said it happened around 7:15 p.m. in Valley Park on Cambridge Drive. They said they found a victim by the basketball courts who had been shot.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said there were possibly multiple suspects who all ran from the scene.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

