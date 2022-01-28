Snow causing slick roads across Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Slick roads caused multiple crashes Friday morning in Lexington.

Police say two cars wrecked around 2 a.m. at New Circle and Liberty Road.

Two people in one of those cars were taken to the hospital but are expected to recover.

No one else was hurt in that crash.

A while later, a car wrecked because of weather on Leestown Road, near the Scott County line.

There were no injuries in that crash, but the area was slick throughout the morning.

